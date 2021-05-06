These Houston-area high schoolers are launching rockets a mile high — but it’s not just about the rockets

Watch #HTownRush on Friday morning — May 7. The Anahuac students will launch a rocket live on KHOU 11!

ANAHUAC, Texas — There have been so many firsts in Houston when it comes to space exploration -- we are “Space City” after all.

And the next generation of rocket scientists could come from Anahuac ISD, not far from Houston.

The talented students in Anahauc launch rockets with one-pound payloads about a mile into the air.

The high schoolers are part of an education group called SystemsGo.

Coach Moore says the program is designed to teach kids about the science, technology, engineering and mathematics required to build rockets. But the program isn’t just for future rocket scientists.

Moore says the students learn how to solve problems and how to work as a team, which are skills everyone needs.

Watch Chita Craft’s full story above, and make sure you watch #HTownRush on Friday morning — May 7. The Anahuac students will launch a rocket live on KHOU 11!