PEARLAND, Texas — Tony Campbell will lead the undefeated Shadow Creek Sharks onto the field for the team’s final home game of the season, a spokesperson for Alvin ISD said.

Players will give him an autographed football. Campbell will also get to watch the game from the Freedom Field press box.

But Campbell isn't an alum -- or even a member of a different Shadow Creek team.

He's a 6-year-old.

Campbell’s mom, Shanita, said her son has seen just one Sharks football game in person.

However, he is a football fan who fell in love with the team on YouTube. Shanita Campbell said her son studies Shadow Creek highlights posted there so much that Tony knows players by name and number. He is also able to rattle off team and player stats.

Recently, his mom asked if her son could see the team practice. It was his wish, she said.

Both Tony and his twin 5-year-old siblings have congential nephrotic syndrome, a disorder that attacks kidneys. So far, treatments have not been successful.

Eventually, Tony may need a kidney transplant.

So Alvin ISD plans to make his wish come true.

For at least one night, he won’t need YouTube to follow his favorite team.

