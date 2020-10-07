Texas leads the country in digital divide, study finds

A study found that kids in Texas face a bigger digital disadvantage compared to any state in the country. These kids don’t have an electronic devices or internet.

HOUSTON — More and more school districts are considering a mix of in-class and remote learning in the fall.

The only problem is not everyone has internet access or computers. Matter of fact Texas is the leading country when it comes to the digital divide, this is according to Common Sense Media.

"1.8 million children about 34 percent of Texas kids lack adequate internet connectivity at home or an adequate device like the internet or tablet," said Danny Weiss with Common Sense Media.

Common Sense Media is a non-profit organization and they recently did a study that found 1 out 3 kids in Texas live in a home that doesn’t have access to the internet. The reason they say - government leaders and companies have not invested in the rural and low income areas of Texas. And the pandemic has only heightened this problem.

"Children of color have the greatest problem with connectivity, native American, latinx, black kids have a higher rate of being disconnected than white kids," said Weiss.

The organization says the only way to close that divide is if our state and federal leaders make an investment in these areas. An Investment, like the one Cy-Fair ISD made this week when they approved $44 million to purchase laptops and internet access for their students.

"Remote learning is going to be part of the plan no matter what. So it could be a smaller part or a bigger part. But no matter what you cannot have certain kids that are not participating and others are. It’s just not fair," said Weiss.

There is a program to help families with low income get internet access for 10 dollars a month through Comcast.

