'That would be amazing' | Students, others react to Biden proposal for free community college tuition

Some colleges themselves wonder about the financial impact on them.

HOUSTON — We saw a student Wednesday marking an end to his community college career by taking photos outside Houston Community College.

It's something many more people might have a chance to celebrate if tuition is erased.

"That would be amazing," said student Ariel Harris. "That would really be awesome.”

Harris chose community college to help ease the burden on her family.

"I’m just trying to get the cheaper route and go to community college to help my parents out," Harris said. "And I have another little brother, so that’s another debt on them.”

Free community college tuition. It’s part of @POTUS’s “American Families Plan” we’ll hear more about tonight. But It’s is already free for many. And schools wonder about the financial impact on them. I’ll have more: @KHOU beginning at 4:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/bXgANwycpL — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) April 28, 2021

President Joe Biden's administration’s American Families Plan calls for $109 billion to make two years of community college free for all students. Billions more would help increase retention and completion rates at institutions that serve high numbers of low-income students.

"We know about as much as everybody else does at the moment,” said Lone Star College Vice Chancellor Dr. Kyle Scott.

He said LSC already offers generous scholarship and grant opportunities that qualifying students are not required to repay.

"Many of our students secure tuition assistance and still graduate with zero debt,” Scott said.

Scott said potential spikes in enrollment should be considered and any financial impact on colleges themselves.

But at this point, there’s just a lot to learn about what Congress may end up considering. Although there’s little debate over potential benefits.

"Education is the path forward," Scott said. "There’s absolutely no question about that. And the more people that can get education to get job skills that prepare them for on-demand jobs the better it is for the entire country.”