Local high school percussion ensemble selected to perform at Midwest Clinic Convention

It's a prestigious honor. Although small, the ensemble from Stephen F. Austin High School was selected out of hundreds of applicants.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County high school band is being internationally recognized.

The percussion ensemble at Stephen F. Austin High School has been selected to perform at the annual Midwest Clinic Convention.

The convention has been known to host some of the best musicians and orchestras in the world.

“Out of three high schools in the world, we were selected." Percussion Director Andres E. Aya said.

The 18-member ensemble could be heard throughout the school's hallways Wednesday as they prepared to perform on a world stage.

"This band has always been known for what we do with how little we have. We’re small,” Aya said.

Out of hundreds of applications, they were chosen to perform at the convention this December.

Sam Doe is a senior with the ensemble. He said the ensemble's chemistry likely made them stand out.

“As a section ... for us, we’re really close. Not just on a music level, but we get along with each other. We're all friends here,” he said. "I think that really helps. We create good music off that."

The ensemble won the award last year but missed out on performing because the convention was canceled due to COVID.

“The kids are just resilient. They always knock it out of the park,” Aya said.

The anticipation is building.

"Can't wait to show the world what we’re all about,” Doe said.