Statewide outage impacting online portion of STAAR exams, TEA says

This school year, the STAAR tests are being administered on paper, online or a combination of the two.

HOUSTON — Multiple school districts statewide are having trouble administering the STAAR exam on Tuesday due to an online service outage.

Some districts sent an email to parents and others posted to social media informing the public about the problems with the online system.

Houston ISD confirmed it was also being impacted, and according to officials, students who lost connectivity were instructed to stop testing. Meanwhile, the district said students who were unaffected were allowed to continue testing.

The district said all paper-based STAAR testing continued as normal.

They released the following statement:

"HISD has been made aware by the Texas Education Agency that they are encountering technical difficulties that are impacting the 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®) online administrations. HISD, along with school districts statewide, are experiencing connectivity issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform (SOTP). As a result, HISD students who were testing online and faced connectivity or technical issues accessing the test, were informed to stop testing. However, HISD students who were able to access the test with no technical issues were informed to continue testing. All paper-based testing administration continued as normal."

Other district school officials also said campuses will be in touch with parents once the TEA determines whether students will be able to continue with online testing.

The cause of the outage has not been revealed.

"Texas Education Agency has informed us of a statewide outage in the online administration of the STAAR exams today. Some of our online test takers have been affected, others have not. We will provide updated information as it becomes available," Spring Branch ISD tweeted.

Texas Education Agency has informed us of a statewide outage in the online administration of the STAAR exams today. Some of our online test takers have been affected, others have not. We will provide updated information as it becomes available. — Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) April 6, 2021

"The District is waiting on guidance from the Texas Education Agency on how these students will make up their test and will share that information. Please note, this is a statewide issue, and is not specific to our District," tweeted Fort Bend ISD.

The District is waiting on guidance from the Texas Education Agency on how these students will make up their test and will share that information. Please note, this is a statewide issue, and is not specific to our District. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) April 6, 2021

