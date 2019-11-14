HOUSTON — Some parents were hopeful for a brighter future during a cold and drizzly Thursday dismissal at Wheatley High School.

That's where one of four public meetings about a pending takeover was planned.

“I’m a graduate of Wheatley, my mom’s a graduate of Wheatley," Kevin Joseph said. "I mean, just about everybody in my family went to Wheatley.”

Joseph’s daughter is currently a freshman at the school that’s spent the last seven years on the state’s failing list.

"If they were doing what they were supposed to do, having the kids interest number one, we wouldn’t be in this position,” Joseph said.

Wheatley’s chronic academic issues were among the reasons the Texas Education Agency's commissioner decided to replace the Houston Independent School District’s current board of trustees.

Some of the current members are accused of mismanagement and other infractions.

Wheatley gets to remain open in the meantime, but it did face possible closure.

“I think, in my opinion, things are better than when I went to Wheatley,” parent Thelma Harris said.

Harris is another graduate with kids who now attend Wheatley.

She just hoped the takeover doesn’t include removing longtime staff members.

"The grades might be failing and everybody probably doesn’t graduate," Harris said. "But you have these teachers that really are concerned about these students and keep them on track.”

Joseph said the school’s track record seems to warrant some sort of intervention.

"I mean, I don’t want anything to happen to Wheatley, because that’s my alma mater," Joseph said. "But my daughter’s education is important to me.”

The HISD board met on Thursday as well.

It has until Nov. 20 to appeal the TEA’s decision.

There are two more public meetings planned in November to discuss the takeover:

11/21 at Noon: Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center

11/21 at 6:00p: Chavez High School

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: 'It’s unprecedented' | Houston teachers union unsure what’s next after TEA takeover

RELATED: HISD takeover: Who can join TEA’s appointed board?

RELATED: State announces plans to take over HISD after investigation reveals 'serious or persistent deficiencies'