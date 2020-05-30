The highlight will be a star-studded video tribute from several national and local celebrities who will deliver inspiring words to the Class of 2020.

HOUSTON — Houston-area high school seniors will be celebrated next week in a unique citywide event.

Star-studded lineup will take part in Houston graduation celebration of Class of 2020

The highlight will be a star-studded video tribute from several national and local celebrities -- from music to sports to food and fashion – who will deliver inspiring words to the Class of 2020.

The celebs include:

JJ Watt, Houston Texans

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles

Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

P.J. Tucker, Houston Rockets

50 Cent

Rapper Slim Thug

Country Singer RaeLynn

Actress Chandra Wilson

Astronaut Chris Cassidy

The Suffers lead singer Kam Franklin

Christine Ha, MasterChef winner

Chloe Dao, Fashion designer

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who came up with the idea, will deliver his own words of encouragement to the class of 2020.

“The 2020 high school senior class has achieved a major milestone during what is certainly one of the nation’s most challenging times in recent history. They have sacrificed and endured, and I am so proud of every one of them,” Turner said. “That is why I have asked the city of Houston, along with some extraordinary personalities to come together to honor these amazing students with a unique and special celebration,”

Area school districts are working with their respective student bodies on details for their campus events, including locations.

All seniors attending will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Parents, family members, friends and the general public are invited to participate virtually.

You can watch the event on KHOU 11 on Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m.