Education

Stafford MSD going all virtual for a week after Thanksgiving

With COVID-19 cases spiking, the district is keeping kids home the first week after their holiday week off.

STAFFORD, Texas — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, one Houston-area school district has decided to go back to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The Stafford Municipal School District announced on Friday that after the one-week break, campuses will be 100% virtual the following week, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

RELATED: Teachers union plans to ask HISD to end in-person classes

No word at this point if it will go beyond that. The fall semester for Stafford MSD runs through Dec. 18.

RELATED: Should this year's STAAR test be canceled? One lawmaker's plea has bipartisan support

Editor's note: Video above is of the Houston Federation of Teachers calling for all virtual classes for HISD.

   

