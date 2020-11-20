Stafford MSD going all virtual for a week after Thanksgiving

With COVID-19 cases spiking, the district is keeping kids home the first week after their holiday week off.

STAFFORD, Texas — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, one Houston-area school district has decided to go back to virtual learning after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The Stafford Municipal School District announced on Friday that after the one-week break, campuses will be 100% virtual the following week, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

No word at this point if it will go beyond that. The fall semester for Stafford MSD runs through Dec. 18.