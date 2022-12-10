Spring ISD trying to add shooter-detection system in schools

School safety is on most parents’ minds nowadays and come November, many will be voting on bond referendums to improve it. Here's part of what's on the ballot.

SPRING, Texas — On Election Day, November 8, voters in districts like Fort Bend ISD and Spring ISD will not only decide on political leaders but also on school safety measures.

In Spring ISD, the district is hoping to add shooter-detection systems to all of its school locations.

Joe Byron is the VP of sales for Shooter Detector Systems, a company that provides this type of technology nationwide, and helped explain what the technology is.

It starts with special sensors being placed around a school that can detect a gunshot.

“It’s detecting a specific audio signature from a gunshot,” Byron explained. “And also an infrared invisible flash of light that occurs every time a gun is fired.”

Each sensor can cover a 250-square-feet space. Once activated, cameras can be integrated too, allowing for instant notification to law enforcement, teachers, parents and anyone else the district decides. It would provide moment-by-moment data tracking the exact location gunshots are coming from.

“Facts that we can gather in terms of what the shooter looks like, where the gunshot was detected, what floor, what area of the building. We can alert the public and create a strategy surrounding that in real-time.”

It can also allow teachers to decide if it’s safe to run, depending on their location. Click here for a demo of how the technology works.

“Seconds equals lives when it comes to this technology,” Byron said.

The system would be paid for as part of Spring’s $850 million bond referendum if passed by voters.