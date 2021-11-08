'I would like to think of it as not so much a defiance' | Spring ISD mandates masks as HISD provides new details in its plan

Houston ISD's mask mandate will take effect at least by the first day of school despite Governor's order.

HOUSTON — Teachers and others called for action Wednesday morning Houston ISD headquarters.

"Mask mandates help keep our kids, our coworkers and our communities safe,” said Daniel Santos with the Houston Federation of Teachers.

They later applauded news that the district’s mask mandate would be in effect by at least the first day of school on August 23.

That's after Superintendent Millard House II told us board approval wasn’t required, after all.

But trustees are expected to vote on a show of support during Thursday night’s meeting.

"The leadership in our state right now is coming from our cities," said Hany Khalil of the Gulf Coast Labor Federation. "And school districts in these cities.”

Spring ISD also joined the handful of districts now defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s order against mask mandates.

It announced Tuesday night that face coverings would be required effective next Monday.

“I would like to think of it as not so much a defiance," said Spring ISD Superintendent Rodney Watson. "But ensuring our community and ensuring our parents that we can do everything that was can to mitigate the situation.”

In HISD, we're told masks will be treated along the lines of a dress code.

Disciplinary action is possible in the case of violations.

"We have to do the best we can to prevent spreading the new variant or COVID in general,” said HISD student Anna Angeles.

HISD may implement mask mandates before the first day of school in buildings like the central office.

As we know, a lot of protocols are constantly changing or being updated.

Keep in mind, masks are still optional in most Texas school districts thanks to the Governor's executive order and many students and staff members chose not to wear them on the first day of school.