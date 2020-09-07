Spring ISD delays virtual back-to-school meetings to consider new TEA guidelines

SPRING, Texas — Spring Independent School District has decided to delay its virtual back-to-school town hall meetings to take into consideration the new Texas Education Agency COVID-19 guidelines.
“In light of those new mandates, we are postponing our Virtual Town Halls one week so we can develop another option for our students that will provide Daily On-Campus Learning in all grades,” the district wrote on its Facebook page.
The new dates for the district’s English and Spanish town hall meetings are:
- English – July 20 at 6 p.m.
- Spanish – July 21 at 6 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TEA is allowing parents to choose if they want their children to return to school in the fall or learn remotely from their homes.
Parents who choose remote learning may be asked to commit to remote instruction for a full grading period (6 or 9 weeks), but will not have to commit more than two weeks in advance, allowing a decision to be made off the latest public health information.
Each district will have the option to establish a phased-in return to on-campus instruction for up to the first three weeks of the school year in order to make sure all appropriate health and safety procedures are in place.
The TEA will provide schools with:
- Reimbursement for extra COVID-19-related expenses
- PPE supplies at no cost to schools
- Free online, TEKS-aligned learning tools to deliver remote instruction
- Teacher training
- Statewide efforts to help bridge the digital divide for students at home
As far as face masks are concerned, students will be required to wear one at all times while on campus to adhere to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s face mask order.
Schools can allow students to remove their face masks while exercising and participating in non-UIL athletic activities as long as they are 6-feet social distancing from others who are not wearing a face mask.
"When it is impractical for students to wear masks or face shields during those activities, schools must require students, teachers, staff, and visitors to wear masks or face shields when entering and exiting facilities and practice areas and when not actively engaging in those activities," the TEA said.