Spring ISD delays virtual back-to-school meetings to consider new TEA guidelines

The meetings have been pushed back one week to allow district officials to develop other options for students to return to schools safely.

SPRING, Texas — Spring Independent School District has decided to delay its virtual back-to-school town hall meetings to take into consideration the new Texas Education Agency COVID-19 guidelines.

“In light of those new mandates, we are postponing our Virtual Town Halls one week so we can develop another option for our students that will provide Daily On-Campus Learning in all grades,” the district wrote on its Facebook page.

The new dates for the district’s English and Spanish town hall meetings are:

English – July 20 at 6 p.m.

Spanish – July 21 at 6 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TEA is allowing parents to choose if they want their children to return to school in the fall or learn remotely from their homes.

Parents who choose remote learning may be asked to commit to remote instruction for a full grading period (6 or 9 weeks), but will not have to commit more than two weeks in advance, allowing a decision to be made off the latest public health information.

Each district will have the option to establish a phased-in return to on-campus instruction for up to the first three weeks of the school year in order to make sure all appropriate health and safety procedures are in place.

The TEA will provide schools with:

Reimbursement for extra COVID-19-related expenses

PPE supplies at no cost to schools

Free online, TEKS-aligned learning tools to deliver remote instruction

Teacher training

Statewide efforts to help bridge the digital divide for students at home

As far as face masks are concerned, students will be required to wear one at all times while on campus to adhere to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s face mask order.

Schools can allow students to remove their face masks while exercising and participating in non-UIL athletic activities as long as they are 6-feet social distancing from others who are not wearing a face mask.