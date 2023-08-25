Spring Branch ISD cancels classes at 4 schools due to power outages

According to the CenterPoint Outage Map, there were still scattered outages across Houston Friday afternoon but crews had restored power to nearly 140,000 customers.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Classes were canceled for hundreds of Spring Branch ISD students on Friday after Thursday night’s quick but powerful storm triggered power outages at four campuses in west Houston.



District officials said the outages forced them to close The Tiger Trail School, Spring Branch ISD West Support Center and Westwood Elementary -- all located in the same neighborhood near Hammerly Blvd, just off I-10.

Classes were also canceled at Landrum Middle School, which is about 10 miles away from the other three campuses.

Thursday night’s storm caused power outages at other campuses but crews were able to restore power quickly so classes were held at those schools.

No SBISD buildings were damaged in the storm, the district said.

Many neighbors in the area told us they also got power back within a few hours after the storm. Those who didn’t said theirs was restored by early Friday morning.

According to the CenterPoint Outage Map, there were still scattered outages across Houston Friday afternoon but crews had restored power to nearly 140,000 customers in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, our KHOU 11 crews saw CenterPoint workers driving around and checking on power lines in the area Friday morning. Crews told us they didn't find heavy storm damage and the outages were caused by tree limbs falling on power lines.





