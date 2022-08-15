Spring Branch ISD unveils new school safety procedures

Northbrook High School also unveiled its new classrooms and science labs for 2022.

HOUSTON — More than 35,000 Spring Branch ISD students will go back to school Monday for their first day.

The district recently showed off some of its big changes this year so students have a fun and safe school year.

At Northbrook High School, students will get to experience a brand new wing of the school that teachers are eager to show off. There are 25 classrooms in the new wing, including new science labs usually only seen in colleges.

Math teacher Connie Haugneland is ready to show off her new classroom and meet a new group of students.

"I’m so excited to meet my new group of students," Haugneland said. "Get to know them, and what’s important to them, and what matters to them."

Northbrook also has a new principal, Dr. H.P. Hyder III.

"I want parents to know that we here at Spring Branch and Northbrook High School are committed to making sure that when they send their child to school, they return to them the same way they sent them," Hyder said.