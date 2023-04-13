Spring Branch ISD prepares for 'disastrous' budget cuts that could lead to big changes

The budget shortfall could lead to cuts in the district, including consolidating schools, cutting staff and making changes to safety and security.

HOUSTON — Like several other Texas school districts, Spring Branch ISD is fighting for state funds.

The district said "disastrous" cuts could be on the horizon. An email was recently sent to parents highlighting a nearly $50 million deficit the district will need to make up for in additional state funds aren't brought in.

It all hinges on what's going on in the current legislative session. SBISD said they might have to make the changes if the basic allotment per student isn't raised by $1,000.

"As a superintendent of the school district, I have to know what I am going to be able to afford to fund and what am I cutting or reducing services and what is that going to look like," SBISD Superintendent Jennifer Blain said. "Even the comptroller has said that in order to keep up, (the) inflationary cost of educating kids -- it should be a minimum of $900 on the basic allotment. We’re asking for $1,000."

The measure hasn't been voted on yet, but the state's proposed increase stands at $50.

The email that was sent to parents left feelings of uncertainty.

"The children of the schools are the future and so to cut at education funding for other things that are happening right now is taking away from the success we will have later on," Stratford High School's Jenna French said.

"That list that you saw is everything from instructional programs to safety and security. We're actually talking about consolidating schools ... changing boundaries ... those are the things no parents want to hear," Blain said.

The district will be hosting a meeting on Friday morning to further discuss the budget and the potential changes. It's open to community members.

Sen. Joan Huffman and Sen. Paul Bettencourt issued this statement:

PRESS RELEASE- Senator Joan Huffman and Senator Paul Bettencourt's Response to Misleading Statements Made by Spring Branch ISD Leadership. #txlege pic.twitter.com/Y9zed5Qrsh — Joan Huffman (@joanhuffman) April 13, 2023