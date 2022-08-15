NW Houston elementary school earns 'A' grade from TEA three years after getting 'F'

Leaders at Spring Branch Elementary were determined to turn around the school's grade. They said they did it by focusing on the needs of the students.

HOUSTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Texas school districts got their own report card on student performance.

Not a single school on the list failed, but some were given a grade of "not rated," according to the Texas Education Agency's report.

Major turnaround

Spring Branch Elementary School, on Houston's northwest side, made major improvements since the last TEA report in 2019.

The school's grade changed from an "F" to an "A."

The school's principal and district superintendent said it happened because they turned their focus to the need of individual students.

“Having an ‘F’ rating over our head is something we wanted to remove,” Spring Branch Elementary Principal David Rodriguez said.

How they did it

Rodriguez started the job two years ago and said the turnaround began with a simple idea.

“Specific skills, specific students,” he said.

Teachers bought into a strategy called "response to intervention," where part of every day is set aside for students to work with teachers who can address specific needs.

The TEA ratings are based on three measurements: achievement, school progress and a category called "closing the gap" -- which evaluates how students from different backgrounds achieve goals.

Dedication pays off

Dr. Jennifer Blaine is Spring Branch Independent School District's superintendent. She was Spring Branch Elementary School's principal about 20 years ago.

“The community deserves an 'A' school and now they’ve got an 'A' school,” Blaine said.

Rodriguez and Blaine said the grade reflects their dedication.

“If we have those high expectations and we help them believe in themselves, then it’s going to happen,” Blaine said.