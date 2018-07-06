COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- Over two dozen college acceptances and millions of dollars in scholarship funds later, a Midlands teen has made her choice.

Jalen Conyers, a graduating senior from Lower Richland High School, has a 5.2 GPA. She's received more than 30 college acceptances and is being offered $1.9 million in scholarship funds. So, how did she do it?

"I just manage my time wisely because I do have a part-time job, so just beng able to work and get my work done and make sure I have enough time to study," says Conyers.

She goes on to describe the way she stays focused.

Conyers says, "I don't really watch television because I don't make time for it, but I know like dealing with my social media is difficult because I often get distracted by such things. I just have to learn how to turn my phone off or put it on do not disturb to make sure I don't have any calls or any texts interrupting me while I'm studying."

But the teen admits that she didn't get here alone. Jalen's mother, Belinda Conyers, tells us her daughter's drive started at a very early age.

Her mother says, "Ever since she was in elementary school, Jalen has excelled tremendously. She started in pre-K as an honor roll straight-A student. My wish for Jalen is that she will continue to excel in her studies."

The graduating senior said it was hard for her to narrow down her college choice from 30 options, but she's decided on USC Upstate, and will be majoring in nursing with a concentration in education.

