FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country, and district officials say schools need to keep up.

Right now, there’s a growing list of schools that are over capacity, according to the Fort Bend ISD’s own recent audit.

A major reason for the growth is just how popular the area has become in recent years.

In the Riverstone neighborhood of Sugar Land, you’ll find new construction on street after street.

Families are moving into this area at a fast rate. “It’s growing very fast,” says Dr. Samir Ahmad, an internist and geriatric specialist.

Ahmad moved to the area 4 years ago with his young son and says over-crowding at schools is now a concern. “It needs to expand the schooling system here. I mean, a lot of people are coming to this area,” he added.

A statement sent by the Fort Bend ISD to KHOU 11, says in part, “This audit confirmed the need for new construction of schools and classroom additions to address growth, as included in the bond referendum.”

It’s referring to the $992 million bond referendum on November 6th.

The district commissioned the audit as part of the planning process, to get updated information from the last audit several years ago.

What it found was that 16 elementary schools are over full-capacity.

Commonwealth Elementary School in Sugar Land, is among the most crowded schools in the district, with an expected enrollment of more than 1,000 students.

That’s more than 150% over its so-called, “functional” capacity of 680 students.

“Doesn’t surprise me, wonderful principal, great teachers,” says long-time resident, Kathy Oujesky.

Her son went to Commonwealth Elementary years ago and she has seen the area take off.

She says that she doesn’t want her taxes to increase regarding the referendum, but understands the district’s dilemma.

“I kind of want them to revisit whether they can make do with what they they have and move kids around. However, it would be rough to move kids from Commonwealth Elementary, who live in Commonwealth, so it’s a tough spot for them,” said Oujesky.

The audit found that three high school campuses in the district are considered over-crowded as well.

Ridge Point High School in Missouri City is exceeding the district’s guidelines at 127% above full-campus enrollment.

It has more than 2,900 students expected to start this year.

