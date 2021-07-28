'We’re going to start the year with masks for everyone' | Some private schools take CDC’s advice to require masks

Texas public schools are not currently allowed to mandate masks under state guidelines.

HOUSTON — The Village School in west Houston serves more than 1,400 students from 85 countries. All will wear face coverings this fall.

“We’re going to start the year with masks for everyone,” Head of School Bill Delbrugge said.

Tuesday’s Centers for Disease Control advisory largely lead to the decision.

“CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff students and visitors,” said a CDC spokesperson in a media call. “Regardless of vaccination status.”

“You know, the CDC’s the standard-bearer for health and safety in America,” said Delbrugge. “So we want to align ourselves obviously with the best data and the best research and they’re the ones who have it.”

Masks are mandatory at SOME schools again.. Like this private school I visited today. But they’ll remain optional for Texas public schools despite new CDC guidance. I’ll have new reaction on @KHOU at 4:00 #khou11 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HkMlgg5bZl — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 28, 2021

Unlike private schools, public schools in Texas may only encourage, advise or suggest face coverings and not require them. That’s even with 100% in-person learning. We asked from KHOU 11 viewers what they about requiring masks.

“Nope allow parents and students their choice,” said one.

“But it’s children we’re talking about,” said another. “They won’t wear one if it’s not mandatory.”

“We’re still a very mask-friendly family,” said Fort Bend ISD dad Rico Quinonez.

He said he still wears a mask indoors as will his 13-year-old daughter in school.

“I take care of my 80-year-old mom, or help take care of my 80 year-old mom,” said Quinonez. “I don’t want to play games with it.”

A number of teachers unions called on the Governor to give districts the power to set mask rules. But, so far, he hasn’t budged.

“What I hope is, is that we find a way to get the virus under control,” said Delbrugge.

Like many public school districts, The Village School strongly encourages vaccinations for those who are eligible. But vaccinations are not required.