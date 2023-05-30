Senate Bill 629, which supplies schools with Narcan, heads to Gov. Abbott's desk

Under Senate Bill 629, certain public schools would be required to keep the overdose treatment stocked and teach employees how to administer it.

If the governor signs the bill, it will go into effect immediately.

Narcan, an opioid antagonist medication, can reverse an overdose in a matter of minutes and help schools save lives.

Rep. James Talarico, who co-authored the bill with Sen. Jose Menéndez, said teen overdose deaths have increased 182% since 2019.