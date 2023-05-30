Senate Bill 629, which supplies schools with Narcan, heads to Gov. Abbott's desk

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill that would supply schools with Narcan is headed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Under Senate Bill 629, certain public schools would be required to keep the overdose treatment stocked and teach employees how to administer it.
If the governor signs the bill, it will go into effect immediately.
Narcan, an opioid antagonist medication, can reverse an overdose in a matter of minutes and help schools save lives.
Rep. James Talarico, who co-authored the bill with Sen. Jose Menéndez, said teen overdose deaths have increased 182% since 2019.
“Expanding Narcan access is one step toward addressing teen overdose deaths in Texas. We must also fund substance abuse treatment and mental health care—but kids can’t get the help they need if they're no longer with us,” Talarico said. “Some politicians use the fentanyl crisis to fearmonger instead of taking real action—but our bill to put Narcan on every Texas school campus will actually save lives.”