'No one wants to get that call' | Local school district leaders attend safety summit with US Secret Service

The event was planned before the Uvalde tragedy, but after the school shooting happened, it became even more relevant.

Example video title will go here for this video

STAFFORD, Texas — Averting targeted school violence remains at the top of mind more than two months after an active shooter took 21 lives at an elementary school in Uvalde.

"No one wants to get that call," Stafford Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic said. "My heart bleeds for any of those families.”

SMSD and Lamar Consolidated Independent School District co-hosted a safety summit at the Stafford Center. It was attended by district personnel from as far away as the Dallas area.

"We want to make sure our parents and our community members know that the safety of our students is paramount,” Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said.

The summit in Stafford was planned before the Uvalde tragedy but the deadliest school shooting in state history became another reminder of why security measures are so important.

"Safety of our kids. Safety of the schools. That’s what we’re here for today,” Secret Service agent Mac Bostic said.

Mac Bostic just happens to be Robert Bostic's brother.

The U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center provided information on recognizing red flags, hardening campuses and active shooter response.

"The schools can’t do it alone. The teachers can’t do it alone. The parents can’t do it alone," Mac Bostic said. "But together, working together, we can find the things that will hopefully stop and stem some of the violence that we’re seeing.”