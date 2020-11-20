'Don't be a turkey this Thanksgiving' | School districts stress COVID-19 rules while students take week-long break

Cases among young people, in particular, have seen an uptick as overall COVID rates rise.

HOUSTON, Texas — Friday was the final day of school for many before beginning Thanksgiving break.

And districts are pushing COVID safety for students, staff and others to keep in mind.

"With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, it’s time to think about how to be safe during the break,” said one video shared on social media by Cy-Fair ISD.

"Practice social distancing and also wear a mask,” was the message in a Spring ISD video.

Districts across the Houston area are offering similar advice about to help keep COVID at bay during a week away from school.

"Don’t be a turkey this Thanksgiving, wear a mask and social distance,” said another video.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of new cases,” said Dr. Maria Rivera with Harris County Public Health.

Rivera is co-leader of the agency’s school advisory group and told us cases among young people, in particular, are spiking.

"We’re seeing an increase in the number of cases in all age ranges, but for the last couple of months we’ve definitely seen that 10 to 29 is kind of the group that’s really leading the uptick in Harris County,” said Rivera.

Districts encourage students to have virtual gatherings during the break rather than meeting in-person.

Rivera said the same advice applies to adults and families who should stick to so-called “social bubbles” to lessen the spread.

"If you’re going to be seeing other people, then you really want to make sure you’re doing it in a way where every person that you may be interacting with are the only people that you’re interacting with," said Rivera. "And that you’re all taking the same precautions.”

Pandemic Thanksgiving guidance shared by Katy ISD puts large family gatherings in the high-risk category along with shopping at crowded stores.

"We’re not traveling,” said Rivera of her own family. "Which is what the CDC recommends."

Upcoming holidays will definitely be different.

"Remember to sit six feet apart and don't share utensils," said another video shared by Cy-Fair ISD.