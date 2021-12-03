School districts say don't break from COVID-19 protocols during Spring Break

Many districts are reminding students, staff and families to remain vigilant.

HOUSTON — Don’t break from COVID-19 protocols on Spring Break. That’s the message from Houston-area school districts heading into next week.

They hope to keep cases in check when students and staff return.

“We'll maybe got to the park, but not the usual," said Katy ISD mom Stephanie Henderson. "You know, beaches and vacation for us.”

Henderson said she and her four children might normally head to Galveston during Spring Break.

“This year’s a little different," Henderson said. "Probably stay in a little bit more.”

School districts want students and staff to keep up COVID protocols while away from campus.

Students actually produced a number of social media PSAs for Cy-Fair ISD.

Students actually produced a number of social media PSAs for Cy-Fair ISD.



Responsibility for One = Opportunity for All.

And Tomball ISD shared a checklist which includes avoiding parties or “super-spreader” events and all unnecessary travel if possible.

We wish our families a safe and enjoyable Spring Break next week.



Staying healthy is key to a strong finish to our 2020-21 school year.

"We know it’s Spring Break and we know all of our students want to go out and have fun and have, spend time with family and friends," said Fort Bend ISD board president Addie Heyliger. "And I just want to remind them we are still in a pandemic.”

Many want to avoid a spike in COVID cases that districts have seen after previous breaks.