School districts say don't break from COVID-19 protocols during Spring Break

HOUSTON — Don’t break from COVID-19 protocols on Spring Break. That’s the message from Houston-area school districts heading into next week.
They hope to keep cases in check when students and staff return.
“We'll maybe got to the park, but not the usual," said Katy ISD mom Stephanie Henderson. "You know, beaches and vacation for us.”
Henderson said she and her four children might normally head to Galveston during Spring Break.
“This year’s a little different," Henderson said. "Probably stay in a little bit more.”
School districts want students and staff to keep up COVID protocols while away from campus.
Students actually produced a number of social media PSAs for Cy-Fair ISD.
And Tomball ISD shared a checklist which includes avoiding parties or “super-spreader” events and all unnecessary travel if possible.
"We know it’s Spring Break and we know all of our students want to go out and have fun and have, spend time with family and friends," said Fort Bend ISD board president Addie Heyliger. "And I just want to remind them we are still in a pandemic.”
Many want to avoid a spike in COVID cases that districts have seen after previous breaks.
“Whenever we feel like it’s safe again, we’ll definitely take a family vacation again,” Henderson said.