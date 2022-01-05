Fort Bend ISD tells parents to expect bus delays as driver shortage continues

The district is opening a COVID testing site on Wednesday as well.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD says parents should expect delays on bus routes Wednesday morning as the district continues to experience a shortage of drivers and absences.

Students return to campus for the first time on Wednesday since the holiday break.

The district is also opening testing site to the public Wednesday, which will run through Saturday, in the parking lot of the Don Cook Natatorium located at 16255 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.

Hours are:

Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Friday, Jan. 7 from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The testing site is outdoors and is open rain-or-shine for those wishing to be tested and remain in their vehicles.

The natatorium is next to the Wheeler Fieldhouse. The public is asked to enter the test site on Austin Parkway.

The tests are offered at no cost and do not require appointments. Children 17 and under will require parental permission to be tested.

Fort Bend ISD staff only may also be tested at the James Reese CTE Testing Site. Appointments are required.

Here is a link to Fort Bend County Testing Sites that are open to the public. Appointments are required. Those who choose to receive COVID-19 vaccines may use this link to locate convenient Vaccination Sites.

Attention Parents! FBISD Bus Route Delays Expected Tomorrow, Wed. Jan. 5, due to continuing nationwide driver shortage and absences. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) January 5, 2022