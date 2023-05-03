Sam Houston State seniors frustrated they won't get to walk the stage at their graduation ceremony

The last-minute change has sparked outrage among students and their families.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Graduating seniors are voicing their frustrations after Sam Houston State University announced it will not allow students to walk across the stage at this year’s commencement.

"I'm highly upset about it, especially all this money, and they could have told us beforehand that was the case,” said Lara Thomas, a senior at the school.

John Manix’s daughter is also a part of this year’s graduating class.

"It’s a rite of passage to walk across the stage for so many people to walk across the stage and symbolize that achievement and to be denied that is heartbreaking, said Manix.

In an email sent to students this week the university said there would be no graduation stage but rather students will receive their diplomas on the coliseum floor.

"We’re going to walk in front of the stage they're saying doesn’t make sense,” said Thomas.

Students have started a petition that’s gained well over 10,000 signatures.

The petition claims the university made the change to prevent "dancing" on stage.

Manix said they should have been informed of the decision earlier.

“I think there’s probably a solution that we could have come up to that was safe and effective for everybody, that could have made everyone happy," he said.

The university wouldn’t confirm any previous issues, but officials did give us the following statement:

“The university is committed to hosting an event that is accessible and as safe as possible for all guests and participants. Like other universities in the state, we are moving the stage to the floor as part of the ceremony. Graduates will be recognized by name and receive their diplomas from President White. This change will not limit the audience’s view of the graduates.”

Manix said they feel robbed of a moment they’ll get never back.

“We’re of course very proud of her she worked really, and she is graduating on the dean’s list," he said.

"I may still go but I am highly kind of reconsidering a little bit," she said.