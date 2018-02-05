SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio College unveiled its $7.6 million facility dedicated to veterans and active military students on campus.

The Victory Center is 22,400 square feet and will be an all-in-one resource center for them. The center is two stories and includes touch screen directories, a coffee bar, a study lounge, study rooms, classrooms and state-of-the-art retractable projectors.

This morning, a ceremony was held in front of the building before the ribbon-cutting. A brass ensemble performed and student veterans presented all five service branches. There were also guest speakers including U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett and Texas Senator Jose Menendez.

"Knowing that you can go to one building and get everything you need, its exactly what the veterans need. 'Cause after getting out of the military, you're kind of bounced around," said Kayla Salwey, SAC student body president.

SAC president Dr. Robert Vela said the center will serve students beyond academics.

"Along with the academic support service, we have mental health services, academic advising, career exploration, and job readiness training," Vela said. "We are the 2nd largest population of veterans in the state and it's important that we provide not just a home, but an excellent home so they can be successful here at the college."

Navy Veteran Topher Beard said he found the support he needed at SAC. He's studying to become a counselor to help others struggling with addiction.

"I have realized that there are a lot of people out there like me, that are in that same position that I was," said Beard. "Through the education process, I'm educating myself on where the needs are and what I can do to fill that gap."

Beard said he sees the center as a liaison to better connect veterans.

"When we're seeing each other going in an out of the place, and when we're on campus or class, we have that recognition. Like 'hey, there's a fellow veteran,'" Beard said.

Cpt. Glen Walker Jr, an assistant professor, teaches the ROTC program. Before the center, students at SAC had to go to UTSA to take classes.

"It's going to be a benefit for the new students who are going to come. It's a good first step to see how the Army takes care of its own and to see that from a college student before you commission into an officer," said Walker Jr.

SAC said construction for the center was announced in 2015 by Senator Menendez, who championed the funding of the center. It was built by Vaughn Construction and designed by Alamo Architects.

