Experiment shows people aren't good at judging trustworthiness on looks alone

How do you know if you can trust someone? It turns out you can’t tell by looking at them.

HOUSTON — Deciding if someone is trustworthy can be a tricky business.

Rick Wilson, professor of political science at Rice University, said making the right call requires a lot more than looking someone in the eye.

"It turns out, people think they’re really good at figuring out who they can trust. They take great pride in thinking they can trust people. Yet, they’re really bad at it," Wilson said.

He came to that conclusion after conducting a two-part experiment involving real people and real money. First, one person had to send money to a stranger trusting they’d split it with them and send some back.

"We measure trust by how much you send. Trustworthiness is how much you send back," he said.

The second part of the study asked others to decide who in the first group was trustworthy based on their picture alone.

"It turns out things like gender of a subject or skin color or whether they’re smiling are all predictors of bias beliefs," Wilson said.

The study found people’s ability to judge trustworthiness was barely better than a coin flip.

The conclusion: You really can’t judge a book by its cover.