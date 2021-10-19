3 Texas universities land on WalletHub's Top 100 list

WalletHub compared over 1,000 institutions to rank the best in the country. Three Texas universities were listed in the Top 100.

HOUSTON — According to WalletHub, Houston is home to the best college/university in Texas and one of the top 10 schools in the country.

The finance company ranked Rice University as No. 1 in the state and No. 6 in the U.S.

Researchers compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in America. They grouped 30 key measures into seven categories: Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, Faculty Resources, Campus Safety, Campus Experience, Education Outcomes and Career Outcomes.

Rice University’s total score is 76.48, missing America’s No. 1 spot by less than 3 points.

Two other Texas universities landed on the list of the top 100 institutions in the country. The University of Texas at Austin ranked 45th with a 70.13 score, and Trinity University was 61st with a score of 67.67.