Ruth Simmons stepping down as Prairie View A&M president

HOUSTON — Ruth J. Simmons is stepping down as Prairie View A&M president, she announced Friday.

In a message posted on the university's website, Simmons said it's time for new leadership as she completes her fifth year as president.

"This is a very difficult and surprisingly emotional decision for me. Surprising because I have twice previously served as a president and therefore twice previously stepped down from such a role. But this is different," Simmons wrote.

Simmons stepped in as Prairie View's president in July 2017 after the departure of former President George Wright.

She said she anticipated a brief stint as president but her role evolved and she was determined to address several issues the university faced, including the state of the faculty, financial support for our students and the financial security of the University.

Simmons said although her tenure as president didn't reach the progress she had hoped for, she is grateful for all the things she did accomplish.

"Be assured that while I will step down from the presidency, my work for Prairie View A&M will not cease. Many supporters from around the country have initiated programs and offered support to the University, and I must assure them not only of my unwavering gratitude but also of my continued dedication to fulfilling the promises made to them when they elected to partner with and support the University.

Simmons did not mention her last date but said over the coming weeks, the Chancellor is expected to announce plans for identifying the next president.