Parents allowed to pick up students after power outage at Spring ISD campus

CenterPoint was unable to say how long the outage would last.

SPRING, Texas — Parents are being asked to pick up their children from a Spring ISD high school due to a power outage on campus on Monday, according to district officials.

Spring Westfield High School is without power, and CenterPoint was unable to say how long the outage would last. The high school is on Ella Boulevard just west of the North Freeway.

The district informed parents that they could come and pick up students at their convenience and that they were also working with their transportation department to arrange for earlier pickup by bus.

Here is their full message below:

“Westfield Parents/Guardians and Staff:

“We wanted to give you an important update regarding the power outage on our campus. Currently, CenterPoint is unable to provide an estimated time when power will be restored. However, please know that all students are safe and comfortable, and lunch is currently being served to all students.

“As a result, parents and guardians are being asked to pick up their student as soon as conveniently possible. We will have extra staff on hand to facilitate pick up at both the Ninth Grade and main campuses.