MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A former New Caney Independent School District teacher is facing a felony charge after authorities determined she was having a sexual relationship with an underage female student at the school where she worked.

Last month, the student's mother told authorities with the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office that she was informed by someone at Porter High School that her daughter was seen with 41-year-old Rhiannon Petty at Walmart "acting as if they were a couple," court documents said.

The student's mother also found a phone in her daughter's possession that was given to her by Petty, according to court documents. The phone was given to authorities. When they looked at the messages on the phone, authorities found numerous text messages between Petty and the victim as well as photos of them kissing, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Petty "would write notes for (the victim), excusing her from missing other classes so she could spend time in (Petty's) classroom."

During a forensic interview, the victim told authorities that Petty touched her "everywhere" while she wasn't wearing clothes on several occasions in multiple locations, court records said.

Petty was arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

Petty resigned after being placed on administrative leave by the school district during the investigation.

Here's a statement from New Caney ISD on Petty's resignation:

"Former Porter High School health sciences teacher Rhiannon Petty resigned after being placed on administrative leave pending investigation immediately after the district received a report alleging an inappropriate relationship with a student. Student safety is a top priority for New Caney ISD, and the district will always take immediate and appropriate action to protect the safety of students and staff. The district is fully cooperating with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and cannot comment further as this is an active investigation."

