Graduation day comes with a sense of having "made it," but for Tarrant High School's Corey Patrick, it required going a little more than the extra mile. The Alabama teen headed off to his graduation ceremony with the same determination with which he finished his senior year -- and a stranger's photo of it went viral.

Patrick's been getting up as early as 4 a.m. everyday for the past year to travel 14 miles to school, according to CBS affiliate WIAT. He moved to his mother's house in the West End area of Birmingham, but needed to finish what he started: graduating with his peers at Tarrant High School.

"Every morning Corey would get up and catch the MAX transit bus," said Felicia White, Patrick's mother.

