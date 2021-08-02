'People are looking to re-skill and up-skill' | Lone Star College sees enrollment increase, bucking national trend

Lone Star’s enrollment rose by 1%. It may not sound like a lot but enrollment in Texas community colleges fell 7.1% from the fall of 2019 to the fall of 2020.

HOUSTON — The collection of campuses that make up Lone Star College serves more than 82,000 students. Rachel McGuire is one of them.

"I’ll be graduating this summer with an associate’s degree to get a good foundation for transferring to a university,” McGuire said.

Price and proximity led her to Lone Star but she knows many others who came to re-tool their careers.

“I started a nonprofit club on campus and one of my officers is a mother of, I think, three kids and she’s coming back to finish her degree,” McGuire said.

That’s the kind of student credited with helping to boost Lone Star’s enrollment this semester by 1%.

It may not sound like a lot but, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment in Texas community colleges fell 7.1% from the fall of 2019 to the fall of 2020. It was even worse nationally, decreasing by nearly 10%.

"Usually education runs counter-cyclical to the economy because people are looking to re-skill or up-skill when the economy takes a downturn,” Lone Star College Vice Chancellor Kyle Scott said.

Scott said a variety of course options and transfer credits, not to mention affordability, go a long way.

"But we know that all higher education is facing an uphill battle in the midst of the pandemic,” Scott said.

Interest in healthcare is especially strong thanks to workforce demand. Lone Star is even promoting its medical-related curriculum to help hospitals and others fill jobs.

"Just because it’s community college doesn’t mean it’s any less of an education than four-year universities,” McGuire said.

That's something more and more people may be finding out.