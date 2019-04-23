HOUSTON — A parent dress code is being enforced at James Madison High School in south Houston.

Parents received a letter from the school earlier this month about what they will not be allowed to wear when they are on campus.

The dress code prohibits satin caps, shower caps, pajamas, revealing clothing, sagging pants, among other things.

"We are preparing out children for the future and it begins here." said the school.

Parents were told if they did not comply with the dress code, they could not enter the school's campus.

James Madison High School Parent Dress Code Para preparar a nuestros estudiantes y dejándoles saber diariamente la forma correcta de vestir para una entrevista de trabajo, como vestirse al entrar a un lugar en público, salir a un evento formal, o simplemente visitar a alguna persona en especial, siempre tenemos que seguir las reglas de vestir.

Read the full letter of the dress code here or in the link above.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: