CYPRESS, Texas — A new policy requiring Cy-Fair ISD middle and high school students to carry clear backpacks is getting mixed reaction and people are still signing petitions against it.

The rule, implemented for security purposes, was announced this summer and some students say it creates more problems than it solves.

Tiffany Damon, who will be a junior at Cypress Park High School, still does not have the required clear backpack. She’s been fighting the policy since it was announced.

“They’re supposed to give the authorities a way to see what a kid is carrying inside the school, to see if there’s a weapon,” Damon said. “The thing is, a kid can easily, if they really wanted to, make a cut-out in a book, or put a knife in a folder.”

She and others who oppose the new policy argue that it will be ineffective. There have also been complaints that it will present an invasion of privacy.

Some students and parents are pushing for other reforms, including “metal detectors, something that can actually detect a weapon … more police officers that are actually aware and around the school.”

The school district says it is just one step in what may be many steps aimed at improving security.

Superintendent Mark Henry sent KHOU a statement that says in part:

“We have received much input in preparing the plan, which will be fluid as we continually evaluate and research new security methods. We understand that no single measure is the answer, but that a layered approach will help in the prevention, identification/intervention and response to potential school threats.”

Several school districts have the clear backpack requirement this year following the spate of deadly school shootings. The rule has already been around for some time at many arenas and stadiums, for large-scale events.

“When you go to a game, that’s a one-time event. That’s understood,” Damon said. “There’s a lot of people there and there’s lots of different types of people. There’s also heightened security, which here at a school, it’s not just a one-time event, you will constantly be carrying the backpacks.”

Several local school districts are implementing the same clear backpack policy. CFISD is allowing small purses. Athletic bags and instrument holders do not have to be clear, but they have to be put away as soon as a student is inside the building.

