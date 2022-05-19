'The situation got out of hand' | Investigation underway after 'prank' at Texas high school

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An apparent "senior prank" involving dozens of students at New Braunfels High School left the building damaged and staff members scrambling to clean up the mess, school and police officials said.
New Braunfels Police arrived at the school at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after a caller said that "acts of criminal mischief" were being committed inside the school.
When officers arrived, they found a large number of people inside the school. The crowd quickly scattered, but some of them were detained, identified and then released, police said.
The school district reported Thursday morning that the students were trespassing after hours. The situation got out of hand as multiple groups of students left behind a "huge mess."
Several employees from across the district came to the campus Thursday morning to help clean up in time for classes to be held as usual.
New Braunfels police said that no charges have been filed at this time. The school district has not commented on any potential punishment for any students involved.
Here's the full statement from New Braunfels ISD:
The New Braunfels Police Department was called to New Braunfels High School late last night after trespassers were discovered inside the campus after hours. A number of students were discovered inside preparing what appeared to be a senior prank. The situation got out of hand with multiple groups of students roaming the campus and leaving behind a huge mess. The result of their actions caused us to delay the start of school this morning in order to return the building to a presentable state for students to enter. Several employees from across the district were pulled in this morning to get the school ready. The staff was able to clean up the mess in time for school's normal start time.