In an effort to improve safety measures, North East ISD will require that students use only clear backpacks at every high school and middle school in the District for the 2018-2019 school year, according to a press release. Elementary school students will still be allowed to continue using traditional backpacks.

The restriction will only apply to backpacks, as the district will still allow band or athletic bags, as well as purses and lunch bags.

The district said it can provide a clear backpack to students whose parent faces financial difficulties.

The district also announced that all exterior doors will be locked at every campus during school hours starting in the fall, with a ‘buzz in’ system planned. Other safety and security efforts that will be implemented include active shooter training for administrators this summer, annual mental health training for counselors and random searches with hand held metal detectors.

NEISD also said it are in the process of hiring additional police officers to help increase patrols at its elementary schools. The district already has armed police officers permanently assigned at each of its middle and high schools.

