Multiple Houston-area school districts report COVID-19 cases on first day of on-campus classes

Districts say they have plans in place to deal with cases as they arise.

HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD’s Ross Elementary was back in session Tuesday despite a COVID-19 case on campus.

It involved a kindergarten student who tested positive, according to a letter from the principal.

"A family member had already notified the campus staff of a direct exposure to COVID-19 last week,” said Elaina Polsen, CCISD chief communications officer.

Polsen said red flags went up when the student showed up Monday for the first day of in-person instruction. He or she was sent to a so-called “care room” to be isolated from other students and staff before returning home. That's part of the district’s COVID-19 protocol.

Additionally, a staff member at CCISD’s Greene Elementary School was listed as an active case as well.

"I mean, we can’t put a bubble around our schools,” Polsen said. "Until COVID has a zero percent infection rate, which we know is not going to happen, we need to learn to live and mitigate the risk."

CCISD and other districts are enhancing cleaning measures and even extending school days to include more time for washing hands and sanitizing.

They've also urged families to keep kids at home if they’ve been around someone with COVID-19 or showing any symptoms.

According to Conroe ISD’s online COVID-19 dashboard, five student cases came in on its first day of initial instruction along with three cases among staff.

"I hope that, you know, they’re able to contain this and it doesn’t turn into a spread that’s out of control,” said Zeph Capo, president of the Texas chapter of American Federation of Teachers.

The union plans to start its own COVID-19 database as the Texas Education Agency does the same.

However, unlike the TEA's, the union will get tips from teachers and others.

"They will be able to share anonymously so long as they have some level of evidence to back up their claim,” Capo said.

Clear Creek ISD leaders told KHOU 11 controlling the spread is their priority until the pandemic is no longer a threat.

“COVID-19 is around us," Polsen said. "We do want our families and staff to feel very confident in our protocols.”