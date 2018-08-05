On May 5, Houston-area residents went to the polls to elect local officials to lead city governments and schools. Multimillion-dollar bond packages for at least two school districts were also on the ballots to fund projects that will help accommodate the districts' growing student populations.

Voters approved a $575 million bond package for Humble Independent School District and a $200 million bond package for New Caney Independent School District, according to multiple reports. Both districts citied a burgeoning student body and the need to build new facilities or expand current ones.

Humble ISD $575 million bond package

Humble’s bond, which will not increase tax rates, covers a 5- to 6-year construction plan for the following projects:

Build a new middle school and elementary school.

Rebuild Kingwood Middle School and Lakeland Elementary School.

Construct a second transportation center near Kingwood.

Expand the district police station.

Improve technology and security.

Renovate, update and repair aging schools — of the 43 campuses, 17 are over 30 years old.

