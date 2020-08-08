'Montgomery ISD is plotting its own path' | District decides to begin in-person instruction earlier than originally planned

MISD says it has protocols in place to deal with potential COVID cases

MONTGOMERY, Texas — “Welcome to Montgomery Elementary.”

That's a sign families will see in person earlier than they thought this year.

“I feel very strongly that we need to get back to in-person schooling as soon as we possibly can,” said a parent during a Montgomery ISD board meeting this week.

That's when district officials revealed a revised school calendar.

"Please remember a phrase 'subject to change,'" Superintendent Heath Morrison said.

The new school year still begins remotely Aug.13.

But pre-K, kindergarten and some other students will be allowed back on campuses on Aug. 17.

That's more than three weeks ahead of the original plan.

Sixth- and ninth-graders will be able to resume in-person instruction on Aug. 31.

That's followed by all students on Sept. 8.

“Montgomery ISD is plotting its own path,” MISD Board President Jim Dossey said.

Dossey said 81% of families who responded to a survey wanted to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.

The district also considered those without access to remote learning technology.

"The safety and security of the students and staff is really always the most important thing to us,” Dossey said.

Just this week, we’ve heard of positive COVID-19 cases in schools around the nation where in-person classes have resumed.

And, in one case, an entire classroom was quarantined.

In Edna ISD, one of the first Southeast Texas districts to start back, two siblings tested positive.

Although the superintendent told us there’s no indication of transmission to others.

"If we start to have cases, and we know that we will, we’ll just have to deal with those," Dossey said. "The district has come up with a really good plan and a very detailed plan.”