Mondays with Michelle Obama: Former First Lady to host virtual storytime for kids every Monday, PBS confirms

The series is set to start April 20 and will run through May 11. The virtual reading will be at noon each Monday.

Get ready to spend family time watching "Mondays with Michelle Obama."

According to Good Morning America and the PBS Kids' Facebook page, the former first lady partnered with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS KIDS for the four-week series. Every Monday, Michelle Obama will host a virtual reading session of a beloved children's book.

The series is set to start April 20 and will run through May 11. The virtual storytime will begin every Monday at noon.

Here's a list of the children books included in the series:

"The Gruffalo" by Julia Donaldson - Monday, April 20

"There’s a Dragon in Your Book" by Tom Fletcher - Monday, April 27

"Miss Maple’s Seeds" by Eliza Wheeler - Monday, May 4

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle - Monday, May 11

Michelle Obama said in a news release to Good Morning America, "At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break)."

The videos will be streamed live on the PBS Kids’ Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as the Penguin Random House’s Facebook page every Monday at 12 p.m.

Other stories to check out on WHAS11 News