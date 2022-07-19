Students, staff to spend year at nearby campuses after mold was found at their FBISD elementary school

The non-airborne mold was discovered in the chilled water piping, located above the ceiling, during routine facilities assessment in late June, the district said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Some Fort Bend Independent School District students and staff members will be spending the upcoming school year at neighboring campuses after mold was found at their school.

Fort Bend ISD officials said non-airborne mold was found on campus at Barrington Place Elementary.

"The non-airborne mold was discovered in the chilled water piping, located above the ceiling, during routine facilities assessment in late June. The insulation that surrounds the chilled water piping deteriorated with age, allowing moisture to get into the material, creating conditions suitable for mold growth," the district said in a statement.

Students and staff members will spend the 2022-23 school year at nearby campuses.

Students in prekindergarten and early childhood special education programs will attend Sugar Mills Elementary.

Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade will attend Meadows Elementary.

Students in 3rd through 5th grade will attend Lakeview Elementary.

Mold remediation work and renovations will be completed in time for students and staff to be back on campus to start the 2023-24 school year, according to Ft. Bend ISD.

Barrington students will have access to all of their normal student services at their host campuses, including transportation and extended learning programs.