'The sky isn’t the limit' | Scholarship recipient thankful for help from Houston Frontiers Club

Ashton Parker is following in the footsteps of his sister, Trinity Parker, who received the scholarship in 2018.

HOUSTON — Meet Ashton Parker, one of the more than 1,000 students who received the Greater Houston Frontiers Club's (GHFC) MLK Memorial Scholarship.

Parker, who went to Westfield High School, applied for the scholarship in the fall of 2021.

Now 19, he's a sophomore at Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He's studying computer science and wants to become a software engineer.

He remembers when he found out that he got the scholarship.

"I was really excited. We were actually sitting in choir rehearsal in church," Parker said. "I was just filled with joy. I looked at my mom and said: 'Look, I got the scholarship.' She was also happy."

It's a moment he'll never forget.

Parker is the youngest of five siblings, most of which went on to college. Parker said his parents, Katherine and Terence, pushed him to seek out scholarships to help teach him financial responsibility. He now sees the scholarship as a chance to get to where he wants to be in life without having such a severe financial burden.

"(The scholarship) Not only gave me the opportunity to go to Southern with less worry of debt to major in computer science but also gave me the opportunity to connect with peers that may have lifetime bonds," he said.

The Parkers are no strangers to the MLK Memorial Scholarship. In 2018, Parker's older sister, Trinity Parker, also received the financial assist. It's an investment that has touched the Parker family.

"This scholarship motivated me to keep going in college," Ashton Parker said. "The sky isn’t the limit. It's further beyond."

As your Education Station, KHOU 11 has been proud to partner with the GHFC on this community initiative for the past decade. You can help support a student's dream of attending college by making a donation now through Jan 20. With the help of your donations, we can provide dozens of scholarships to outstanding high school seniors this spring.