The parents of a 7-year-old accused the counselor of abusing their son last school year, but no charges were filed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Texas family that has been fighting for their voices to be heard finally got their meeting with school board members.

KAGS first shed light on parents Brittney Levenston and Kendrick Davis Sr., who began protesting after charges weren't filed when a school employee allegedly abused their 7-year-old son last school year.

On Tuesday night, the Montgomery Independent School District voted to fire the special education counselor. In November 2021, the Texas Education Agency opened an investigation on the incident and the board voted to terminate the counselor. However, the school counselor filed an appeal with the TEA.

Moreover, charges were not pressed against the counselor when presented to the Grimes County District Attorney's office. Its something the parents are not happy with. The case had been transferred over to Grimes County for review. When they decided not to press charges, the case went back to Montgomery County. Now, the parents want the case reopened.

After months of protests, pleading with school officials, and the District Attorney's office Levenston said it's just been an endless battle for their son, Kendrick's, justice.

This entire process has been going on for a year.

Levenston said the process has just taken a mental toll on her and the family, giving the statement:

"I'm happy she was fired but we still have a long way to go and I would like for this case to be reopened."

Levenston said that they are not giving up until charges are pressed. We attempted to contact the school counselor who has been accused of the abuse, however, they have not responded to our request to talk.