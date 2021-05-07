Millard House II unanimously approved as new HISD superintendent

House will take over as the new superintendent starting July 1.

HOUSTON — After three long years, HISD finally has a new superintendent.

Millard House II, the lone finalist for the position, was unanimously approved to be the new HISD chief in charge Monday morning during a board meeting.

House will take over as the new superintendent starting July 1.

House said he knows his new role won't be easy, but he's ready for the challenge.

“This work will be difficult, there will be tough decisions. But it’s worth our children,” says House after the vote.

Who is Millard House II?

Millard House II will be transitioning from Tennessee's Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

He has been the Director of Schools for the district since 2017.

House is a Tulsa, Oklahoma native with almost three decades of education and nonprofit experience, according to the CMCSS website.

Before being selected as the CMCSS Director of Schools, he served as an Executive Consultant and Executive Director of New Leaders Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. He also served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System in Charlotte and Deputy Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools.

House earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Montevallo, Alabama and his Master of Administration in School Administration from Northeastern State University, Oklahoma.