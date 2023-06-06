Former HISD superintendent hired to lead Maryland school district

Dr. Millard House II served his last day with HISD last week just ahead of the Texas Education Agency’s takeover of the state’s largest school district.

House served his last day with HISD last week just ahead of the Texas Education Agency’s takeover of the state’s largest school district. He, along with the HISD Board of Trustees, was replaced as part of the state’s plan.

The TEA takeover came after repeated failures of some schools and other issues in the district stemming back to 2019.

The school that triggered the state takeover, Wheatley High School, has since improved from a failing grade and the district has a state rating of a "B."

House was hired in June 2021 by HISD to replace then-outgoing Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan.

Prior to being hired by HISD, House served as director of schools for Tennessee's Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

House is a Tulsa, Oklahoma native with almost three decades of education and nonprofit experience, according to the CMCSS website.