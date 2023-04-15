The district said the teacher is not eligible for rehire in any capacity.

MESQUITE, Texas — A substitute teacher with Mesquite ISD has been fired after she reportedly encouraged students to fight each other during class, the district stated.

The teacher, Natally Garcia, had been a substitute teacher employed with the district since March 6, the district said. The fights occurred Wednesday afternoon in class.

Beatriz Martinez's 13-year-old daughter recorded the incident and shared the footage with WFAA.

"Unacceptable. It's disgusting," Martinez said of the video.

In the video, Garcia is heard telling kids not to record the fights and to guard the door.

"My anger my rage was so much I literally felt like I made myself sick. I was seeing blurry," Martinez said.

Garcia is not eligible for rehire in any capacity, the district added.

"Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place." the district said in a statement. "Her actions are appalling and intolerable."

Martinez said her daughter is receiving death threats for recording the video.

"[Garcia] needs to be behind bars," Martinez said. "She really does. And I'm not going to stop until she is."

Mesquite police has not charged Garcia with a crime but confirms its department is investigating the incident.

Campus administrators contacted all parents of students in the class by phone to tell them of the situation and the school's response, the district said.