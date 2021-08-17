Masks or no masks, moms hopeful kids will respect each other's choices heading back to school

KHOU 11 is your Education Station

HOUSTON — The school bell welcomes kids back to the classroom, but with the Delta variant causing a record number of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area, parents and children have their worries.

> This story will air during our 6 a.m. newscast today on KHOU 11 — tune in

“I feel like I’m sending them into this environment, that’s quite frankly hazardous,” says mom Vicky.

“I’m super concerned about it, because now there’s no virtual option at HISD. Which means not only that the families who wanted to keep their kids home, can’t keep them home, but it means the ones who are okay sending them, are sending them into classrooms with a lot of kids now. Twenty-some kids, for example, in elementary schools.”

Compare that to a class size last year, which was just around eight kids, in most cases.

“There’s going to be so many students in a small area,” says Ugochi. “And last year we had separation, and a lot of cleaning protocols, that were going on. And I think those should stay.”

She is a mom and an educator, so she’ll be back in the classroom as well, navigating all the changes.

“I was planning to continue wearing my mask, because as a teacher I get sick every year and last year, I didn’t get sick at all.”

And that leads us to the great mask debate.

“I’m worried about kids that may wear masks, and how their classmates may respond to them,” says Joi. “So, I hope that, just a respect for how people want to go about protecting themselves, as we go into the school year.”

And hopefully parents will give their children some talking points they can use, to support their choice to wear a mask, and also be respectful when someone else’s choice is different, she says.

Virtual learning versus in-person learning is another hot topic that is bitter for some.

“Honestly, I think having done virtual, we had a good experience with it,” says Vicky. “I was really glad for the chance that my kids got to figure stuff out online. Like even my little, little one.”

Ugochi says she doesn’t feel her children are behind, despite last year’s virtual classes.

“From a teacher perspective, I feel like a lot of tech skills were developed by students, a lot of family social skills were developed.”

Vicky says she was glad technology could be used and learned for something other than entertainment, a lifelong skillset the children can use.