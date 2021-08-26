Starting today, FBISD students, staff and visitors must mask up

All students, staff and visitors must mask up if they're inside a FBISD building

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A mask mandate for Ft. Bend ISD is now in effect following major pushback from parents.

All students, teachers, staff and visitors reporting to Ft. Bend ISD schools will have to mask up.

On Monday FBISD’s board approved the mask requirement after a spike in COVID cases. A few of the district's campuses have already shifted from in-person to remote learning because of the COVID spread.

Fort Bend is the latest district to defy governor abbot's executive order, which ban mask requirements.

And as that fight continues, the governor also doubling down on his vaccine mandate ban. He issued an executive order Wednesday, banning state or local entities from requiring COIVD-19 vaccines, regardless of whether they have full FDA approval, like the Pfizer vaccine getting approval.

The governor’s previous order prohibited vaccines mandates, but only for those under emergency authorization.

The governor says the matter will also be added to the special session agenda.

Meanwhile, back in Ft. Bend, the district says there will be some exceptions with its mask mandate, including accommodating students involved in school activities like band, choir and athletics.

