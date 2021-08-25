Make school mornings quick with these tips from a 'mom pro'

KHOU 11 is your Education Station, and we're helping everyone adjust to that back-to-school routine.

HOUSTON — It's tough to get back in to the back to school grind. It is easy to run late and get back in to bad, easy habits.

I’m never early, and always last minute scrambling. That's why I called Lauren Cox — she's a mom who knows how to be prepared and make mornings quick.

Getting it done the night before

It's all about doing things the night before or even a week before. First, decide with your child what to wear for school the night before. That way you’re both on the same page the next day. You can even decide on Sunday for the entire week. How nice would that be!?

Next, breakfast and lunch: both need to be ready to go in the fridge. And when I say ready to go, I’m talking in the containers, in the lunch box ready to throw in the backpack. It will take that last step of hassle out.

And last, don’t scramble for paper, or homework or pencils the morning of. Make that an easy preparation. Every night have your child’s backpack ready to go by the fridge. So after you rub downstairs you grab the lunchbox and throw it in.

For more tips you can reach out to our mom-pro Lauren Cox, @fitfashionfile on Instagram.